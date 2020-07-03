Listen Live Sports

3M and Omnicom fall, while Pfizer and Cummins rise

July 28, 2020
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

3M Co., down $7.91 to $155.33.

The maker of n95 masks and other products reported a profit for the latest quarter that fell shy of analysts’ forecasts.

McDonald’s Corp., down $5.01 to $196.24.

The restaurant chain’s earnings plunged by more than two-thirds in the second quarter as the pandemic kept customers away.

Pfizer Inc., up $1.48 to $39.02.

The drugmaker raised its profit forecast for the full year after starting a late-stage trial of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

Ecolab Inc., down $18.32 to $193.72.

The maker of sanitizer and other supplies for food service companies said its results were hurt by shutdowns in travel and dining.

Cummins Inc., up $4.06 to $195.02.

The maker of heavy duty diesel engines for Ram trucks blew past Wall Street second-quarter earnings projections.

Omnicom Group Inc., down $2.35 to $54.66.

The advertising, PR and marketing giant reported lower revenue for the latest quarter than analysts were expecting.

Hexcel Corp., down $3.13 to $41.52.

The maker of lightweight composite materials reported second-quarter earnings that fell far short of analysts’ estimates.

J&J Snack Foods Corp., down $4.08 to $125.99.

The maker of Icee and Slush Puppie frozen beverages reported a 34% drop in sales in its latest quarter.

