Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

5 things to know today

July 16, 2020 6:04 am
 
1 min read
      

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CHINESE COMPANIES USE WORKERS TO ‘PRE-TEST’ COVID-19 VACCINE

In the global race to make a coronavirus vaccine, a state-owned Chinese company is boasting its employees, including top executives, received experimental shots before the government approved testing in people.

2. CORONAVIRUS CAUSES MORE ILLNESS AND DEATH IN MANY COUNTRIES

Advertisement

Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

3. TRUMP WANTS A SECOND TERM AS PRESIDENT

President Donald Trump is adamant that he wants another four years in office. It’s less clear what he would do with them.

4. ANALYSIS: RISKS GROW AFTER BLAST HITS IRAN’S NUCLEAR PROGRAM

A mysterious explosion and fire at Iran’s main nuclear facility may have stopped Tehran from building advanced centrifuges, but it likely has not slowed the Islamic Republic in growing its stockpile of low-enriched uranium.

5. NICK CANNON APOLOGIZES TO JEWISH COMMUNITY

Nick Cannon apologizes to the Jewish community for his “hurtful and divisive” words, a day after ViacomCBS severed ties with him for the remarks made on a podcast.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force building inclusive culture through appearance rule updates