Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Altria: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 28, 2020 7:27 am
 
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Altria Group (MO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.94 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $6.37 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.06 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.07 billion.

Advertisement

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.21 to $4.38 per share.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn how agency operations remained resilient in the face of one of the government’s biggest challenges in a long time in this exclusive ebook.

Altria shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has decreased 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MO

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz authorized to administer COVID-19 convalescent plasma