American National Bankshares: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 23, 2020 7:58 am
 
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) _ American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $5.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Danville, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $27.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

American National Bankshares shares have dropped 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 34% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMNB

