Trains collide head-on near Czech-German border; 2 dead

July 7, 2020 12:38 pm
 
PRAGUE (AP) — Two passenger trains collided head-on in western Czech Republic, killing at least two people on board and injuring about 20, officials said on Tuesday.

The Czech Rail Safety Inspectorate said the collision took place after 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) between the stations Nove Hamry and Pernink near the German border.

Both trains operate between the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary and the town of Johanngeorgenstadt in the German state of Saxony.

Radek Hes, spokesman for the regional rescue service, said the number of injured could reach 30. He said rescuers from neighboring Germany were helping at the site. Hes said it was not immediately clear how many passengers were traveling by the trains.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

The Associated Press

