Biogen, AMC Entertainment rise; Levi Strauss, Ascena fall

July 8, 2020 4:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

National General Holdings Corp., up $13.43 to $33.84.

Allstate is buying the insurance company for $4 billion in cash.

Intersect ENT Inc., up $4.09 to $17.98.

Medtronic is interested in buying the drug delivery technology company, according to media reports.

Levi Strauss & Co., down $1.15 to $12.68.

The jeans and apparel maker warned investors that the virus pandemic will likely hurt its finances for the rest of the year.

TechnipFMC Plc, up 32 cents to $7.43.

The oil and gas company signed a contract to build a hydrocracking complex in Egypt for Assiut National Oil Processing.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up 30 cents to $4.43.

The movie theater chain is close to a restructuring deal to stave off bankruptcy, according to media reports.

Ascena Retail Group Inc., down 26 cents to $1.03.

The owner of Ann Taylor and other mall brands is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to media reports.

Biogen Inc., up $11.84 to $280.19.

The biotechnology company asked the Food and Drug Administration to approve its Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up 7 cents to $42.29.

The drugstore operator is partnering with VillageMD to offer full-service doctor’s offices at its stores.

