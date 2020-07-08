Listen Live Sports

Boat tours of Pearl Harbor’s USS Arizona Memorial to resume

July 8, 2020 9:38 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Some boat tours to the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor will resume this week, the National Park Service said.

The Pearl Harbor National Memorial will open for limited boat tours to the USS Arizona on Friday, the park service said in a statement Wednesday. The USS Arizona sank during the 1941 Japanese attack on Hawaii.

The site has been closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

National parks across the U.S. are reopening on as case-by-case basis and in a phased approach, the statement said.

Pearl Harbor tours will consist of a 45-minute program that includes a ride aboard a U.S. Navy vessel to the site where the USS Arizona sank. A memorial stands above the sunken ship in the harbor.

The tours will be limited to 50 people at a time and reservations need to be made in advance. While the number of tours will be limited, people will be allowed to stay at the memorial site longer than usual.

All guests must wear face masks and memorial officials are following federal health guidance for mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

The Associated Press

