Booz Allen: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

July 31, 2020 7:32 am
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $129.3 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, were 93 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.97 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.60 per share.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn how agency operations remained resilient in the face of one of the government’s biggest challenges in a long time in this exclusive ebook.

Booz Allen shares have increased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAH

