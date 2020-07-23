Listen Live Sports

C&F: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 23, 2020
 
WEST POINT, Va. (AP) _ C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.7 million.

The bank, based in West Point, Virginia, said it had earnings of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.11 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $35.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.1 million, which topped Street forecasts.

C&F shares have fallen 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFFI

