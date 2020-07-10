Listen Live Sports

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

July 10, 2020 4:34 pm
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 93 cents to settle at $40.55 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for September delivery gained 89 cents to $43.24 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery added 3 cents to $1.28 a gallon. August heating oil gained 2 cents to $1.24 a gallon. August natural gas rose 3 cents to $1.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery slipped $1.90 to $1,801.90 an ounce, silver for September delivery rose 9 cents to $19.05 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $2.90 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.94 Japanese yen from 107.20 yen. The euro rose to $1.1298 from $1.1296.

The Associated Press

