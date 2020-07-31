Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 35 cents to settle at $40.27 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 37 cents to $43.31 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 3 cents to $1.19 a gallon. August heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.22 a gallon. September natural gas fell 3 cents to $1.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $19.10 to $1,985.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 85 cents to $24.22 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $2.87 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.78 Japanese yen from 104.83 yen. The euro fell to $1.1788 from $1.1839.

