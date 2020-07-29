Listen Live Sports

Deutsche Bank reports 2nd-quarter profit despite loan losses

July 29, 2020 3:41 am
 
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche bank reported a small net profit of 61 million euros in the second quarter as cost-cutting and revenue growth outweighed increased loan losses due to the virus outbreak. The gain compared with a loss of 3.1 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter, when the bank had large expenses related to its ongoing restructuring.

The Frankfurt-based bank said Wednesday it had cut its cost base by 10 percent to 4.8 billion euros as it presses ahead with a drawn-out transformation aimed at improving profitability by reducing costs and riskier investments and activities.

The bank said that set-asides for loans that aren’t being repaid rose to 761 million euros in the quarter, from 161 million euros in the same quarter a year ago. Revenues rose 1 percent to 6.29 billion euros.

Chief financial officer James von Moltke said that the bank is “fully on track” with a restructuring that is shedding employees and reducing costs.

