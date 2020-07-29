Listen Live Sports

Dynex Capital: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $194.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $8.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 36 cents per share.

The mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $19.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $15 million.

Dynex Capital shares have declined nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DX

The Associated Press

