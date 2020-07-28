Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Farmer returns prosthetic leg that skydiver lost during jump

July 28, 2020 10:54 am
 
1 min read
      

WEST ADDISON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont skydiver who lost his prosthetic leg during a jump has it back, thanks to a farmer who kept an eye out for it and spotted it in a soybean field.

Double amputee Chris Marckres, of Hyde Park, went for a jump Saturday at Vermont Skydiving Adventures in West Addison and lost one of his prosthetic legs after leaping from the plane.

“I think my adrenaline was so high and I was just so excited, I didn’t realize I had lost it,” Marckres told NECN and NBC10 Boston.

Marckres, who was harnessed to an instructor, landed safely.

Advertisement

He then put out the word on social media that he’d lost his leg. Farmer Joe Marszalkowski saw the post before finding the prosthetic on Sunday in a soybean field. Beyond a few scratches, it was undamaged.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn how agency operations remained resilient in the face of one of the government’s biggest challenges in a long time in this exclusive ebook.

“You’ve always got to keep an eye out,” said Marszalkowski, who compared the discovery to a needle in a haystack. He said he was grateful he found the leg without running it over with a machine during the fall harvest.

“Or, God forbid, the combine sucked it up — it would’ve destroyed it,” Marszalkowski said.

Marckres said losing his leg turned into a positive experience.

“We kind of take for granted sometimes how many truly good people there still are in the world,” he said.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG reservists augment active duty personnel