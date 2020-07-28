Listen Live Sports

First Community Bancshares: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 28, 2020
 
BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) _ First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.2 million.

The bank, based in Bluefield, Virginia, said it had earnings of 46 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $34.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.3 million, which topped Street forecasts.

First Community Bancshares shares have declined 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.70, a decline of 37% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCBC

