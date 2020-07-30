Listen Live Sports

Ford posts surprise profit on autonomous vehicle unit gain

July 30, 2020 4:31 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. on Thursday surprised Wall Street by posting a $1.12 billion second-quarter net profit due to gains on its stake in the Argo AI autonomous vehicle operation.

Without the $3.5 billion gain, the company lost $1.9 billion, or a 35 cents per share. That beat Wall Street expectations of a $1.17 per-share loss.

A year ago, Ford posted a $148 million net profit.

Revenue was down by about half from a year ago to $19.37 billion, which narrowly beat estimates, according to FactSet.

