Hamilton Beach: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

July 23, 2020 7:55 pm
 
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $21.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.58. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 10 cents per share.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $120.8 million in the period.

Hamilton Beach shares have dropped 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.35, a decline of 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBB

