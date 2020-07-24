Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

July 24, 2020 4:49 pm
 
Stocks fell on Wall Street Friday as tensions flared again between the world’s two largest economies and jitters continued over the fallout from the coronavirus. Intel plunged after saying its development of a next-generation chip process would be delayed.

Overseas markets also fell after China ordered the closure of the U.S. consulate in the western city of Chengdu. The uncertainty helped gold rise to a record closing high of almost $1,900 an ounce, beating the all-time high it set in 2011.

Friday:

The S&P 500 dropped 20.03 points, or 0.6%, to 3,215.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 182.44 points, or 0.7%, to 26,469.89.

The Nasdaq composite fell 98.24 points, or 0.9%, to 10,363.18.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 22.65 points, or 1.5%, to 1,467.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 lost 9.10 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is fell 202.06 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is dropped 140.01 points, or 1.3%

The Russell 2000 is gave up 5.76 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 15.15 points, 0.5%.

The Dow is down 2,068.55 points, or 7.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,390.57 points, or 15.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 200.91 points, or 12%.

