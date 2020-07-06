Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

July 6, 2020 4:36 pm
 
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday, reflecting investor optimism that the economy can continue its turnaround despite all the challenges ahead of it.

Technology companies accounted for a big slice of the gains, which helped to push the Nasdaq to another all-time high. Only utilities lagged. Dealmaking lifted shares of Uber and Berkshire Hathaway.

Treasury yields climbed after data showed improvements in the U.S. and Europe.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 49.71 points, or 1.6%, to 3,179.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 459.67 points, or 1.8%, to 26,287.03.

The Nasdaq climbed 226.02 points, or 2.2%, to 10,433.65, a record.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks added 11.02 points, or 0.8%, to 1,442.88.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 51.06 points, 1.6%.

The Dow is down 2,251.41 points, or 7.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,461.04 points, or 16.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 225.59 points, or 13.5%.

