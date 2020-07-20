Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

July 20, 2020 7:21 pm
 
Amazon and other big companies led stocks higher on Wall Street Monday, extending the market’s gains after a three-week winning streak.

Gains by technology and communication stocks, and companies that rely on consumer spending, outweighed losses elsewhere in the market.

Amazon jumped almost 8%. Noble Energy climbed after the company agreed to be acquired by Chevron for $5 billion.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 gained 27.11 points, or 0.8%, to 3,251.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 8.92 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26,680.87.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 263.90 points, or 2.5%, to 10,767.09, a record.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 5.36 points, or 0.4%, to 1,467.95.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 21.06 points, 0.7%.

The Dow is down 1,857.57 points, or 6.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,794.49 points, or 20%.

The Russell 2000 is down 200.51 points, or 12%.

The Associated Press

