How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

July 14, 2020 4:55 pm
 
Stocks closed broadly higher Tuesday after another day of unsettled trading on Wall Street.

Technology, health care and industrial companies powered much of the gains, which helped lift the market after a weak start. Bond yields were mostly lower, in a sign of caution in the market.

The bumpy trading followed another turbulent day Monday, when stocks veered from an early gain to a loss after California brought back restrictions on its economy amid a jump in coronavirus counts.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 42.30 points, or 1.3%, to 3,197.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 556.79 points, or 2.1%, to 26,642.59.

The Nasdaq Composite added 97.73 points, or 0.9%, to 10,488.58.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 24.69 points, or 1.8%, to 1,428.26.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 12.48 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 567.29 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 128.87 points, or 1.2%

The Russell 2000 is up 5.58 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 33.26 points, 1%.

The Dow is down 1,895.85 points, or 6.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,515.97 points, or 16.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 240.21 points, or 14.4%.

The Associated Press

