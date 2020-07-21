Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

July 21, 2020 4:48 pm
 
Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday despite a late stumble that nearly wiped out the market’s gains for the day.

Banks and energy companies led the gains, outweighing losses in technology stocks, which pulled the Nasdaq index lower. The latest gains followed strength overseas as investors welcomed news that European leaders have agreed on a budget and coronavirus relief fund worth more than $2 trillion.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 gained 5.46 points, or 0.2%, to 3,257.30.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 159.53 points, or 0.6%, to 26,840.40.

The Nasdaq dropped 86.73 points, or 0.8%, to 10,680.36.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks added 19.56 points, or 1.3%, to 1,487.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 32.57 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 168.45 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 177.17 points, or 1.7%

The Russell 2000 is up 14.19 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 26.52 points, 0.8%.

The Dow is down 1,698.04 points, or 6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,707.76 points, or 19%.

The Russell 2000 is down 180.96 points, or 10.9%.

The Associated Press

