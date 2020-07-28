Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

July 28, 2020 4:36 pm
 
A late slump left stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, while cautious investors continued to push money into Treasurys and gold, driving the precious metal to another all-time high.

Weak earnings from several big U.S. companies also dampened the mood. Weakness in technology stocks pulled the Nasdaq down more than the rest of the market. McDonald’s dropped after reporting earnings for the spring that were weaker than analysts had forecast.

Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 20.97 points, or 0.6%, to 3,218.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 205.49 points, or 0.8%, to 26,379.28.

The Nasdaq composite lost 134.18 points, or 1.3%, to 10,402.09.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 14.90 points, or 1%, to 1,469.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 2.81 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 90.61 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 38.92 points, or 0.4%

The Russell 2000 is up 2.20 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 12.34 points, 0.4%.

The Dow is down 2,159.16 points, or 7.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,429.49 points, or 15.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 198.71 points, or 11.9%.

The Associated Press

