Howard Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 27, 2020 4:12 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) _ Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $29.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Baltimore-based bank said it had a loss of $1.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Howard Bancorp shares have declined 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.94, a decline of 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBMD

