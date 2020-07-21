Listen Live Sports

Lockheed: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 21, 2020
 
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.63 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $5.79. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $6.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.71 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $16.22 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.24 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $23.75 to $24.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $63.5 billion to $65 billion.

Lockheed shares have decreased 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed almost 1%. The stock has risen roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMT

