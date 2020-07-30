Listen Live Sports

MacroGenics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 30, 2020 5:31 pm
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 88 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $20.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.2 million.

MacroGenics shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.75, an increase of 82% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGNX

