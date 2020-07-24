Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

McDonald’s to require masks at all U.S. restaurant locations

July 24, 2020 4:04 pm
 
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s says it will be requiring customers to wear face coverings when entering its U.S. restaurants as the number of new virus cases continue to surge in many states.

The move, announced Friday, will be in effect on Aug. 1.

McDonald’s Corp. joins a parade of companies issuing mask mandates for its customers in the last week or so and includes Walmart, Target, and Kohl’s. Starbucks also recently issued a mask mandate for customers who visit its company-owned café locations in the U.S.

McDonald’s, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, said that 82% of its restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for both crew and customers. But it said it is “important we protect the safety of all employees and customers, ” according to a joint statement from McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger and Mark Salebra, chair of the National Franchise Leadership Alliance.

Advertisement

The iconic fast food chain also said that in cases where customers decline to wear masks, it will “put in place additional procedures to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way.”

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

McDonald’s said it will delay the re-opening of its dining rooms for another 30 days. It is also adding protective panels in the back and front of the restaurant to help with social distancing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year