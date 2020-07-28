Listen Live Sports

MicroStrategy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) _ MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.4 million.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $110.6 million in the period.

MicroStrategy shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $117.81, a drop of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSTR

