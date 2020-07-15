Listen Live Sports

Moderna, Waters rise; ASML Holding falls

July 15, 2020 4:20 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Moderna Inc., up $5.18 to $80.22.

The drug developer’s potential COVID-19 vaccine showed encouraging results in its latest study.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $2.89 to $216.90.

The investment bank blew away Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts on strong trading revenue.

Apple Inc., up $2.67 to $390.90.

A European Union court ruled that the iPhone maker does not have to pay $15 billion in back taxes to Ireland.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., up 35 cents to $6.01.

The satellite radio company added $2 billion to its stock buyback program.

Diamondback Energy Inc., up 62 cents to $39.90.

The energy company cut its 2020 production forecast as demand remains low amid the economic slump.

PVH Corp., up $4.27 to $50.78.

The owner of Calvin Klein and other fashion brands will cut jobs and close outlets to trim costs.

ASML Holding N.V., down $21.40 to $375.43.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers reported disappointing second-quarter profits and revenue.

Waters Corp., up $22.73 to $220.80.

The laboratory instrument company appointed a new CEO and said its second-quarter sales fell less than Wall Street expected.

