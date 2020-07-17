Listen Live Sports

Netflix, Norwegian Cruise fall; LendingTree, J.B. Hunt rise

July 17, 2020 4:23 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., up $4.27 to $136.82.

The trucking and logistics company handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts.

Citizens Financial Group Inc., down 30 cents to $25.15.

The bank handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts.

First Horizon National Corp., down 7 cents to $9.23.

The bank holding company beat analysts’ second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down 34 cents to $15.27.

Federal officials extended the U.S. ban on cruise ships through the end of September as coronavirus infections rise.

LendingTree Inc., up $7.14 to $324.82.

The financial services company raised its financial forecasts on strong refinancing demand from its home segment.

Regions Financial Corp., down 48 cents to $10.32.

The holding company for Regions Bank reported a surprising second-quarter loss.

BlackRock Inc., up $20.76 to $587.72.

The investment firm’s second-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts on strong investment income.

Netflix Inc., down $34.40 to $492.99.

The streaming video giant disappointed investors with its forecast for subscriber growth.

