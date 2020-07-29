Listen Live Sports

NewMarket: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 29, 2020 5:41 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $22.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.05.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $410.9 million in the period.

NewMarket shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $417.04, a fall of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEU

