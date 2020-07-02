Listen Live Sports

Nu Skin, Tesla rise; Tailored Brands, Facebook fall

July 2, 2020 4:18 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Dime Community Bancshares Inc., up 18 cents to $13.03.

The parent company of Dime Community Bank is merging with Bridge Bancorp in an all-stock deal.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., up $9.57 to $48.02.

The maker of cosmetics and skin creams told investors that second-quarter revenue will beat its previous forecast.

Tesla Inc., up $89.03 to $1,208.66.

The company delivered more electric vehicles worldwide in the second quarter than it did in the first.

Tailored Brands Inc., down 19 cents to $0.71.

The company will forgo making interest payments in July on some of its financing for The Men’s Wearhouse.

American Airlines Group Inc., down 31 cents to $12.50.

Airlines and the government reportedly agreed on federal loans to cushion the impact of the recession.

Coty Inc., up 13 cents to $4.45.

The maker of CoverGirl and other cosmetics hired Sue Y. Nabi as its new CEO.

Spotify Technology SA, up $12.59 to $271.49.

The streaming music service may add video streaming features, according to a media report.

Facebook Inc., down $4.13 to $233.42.

The social media company is targeted by an advertising boycott by more than 500 companies.

