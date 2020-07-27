Listen Live Sports

Old Point Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) _ Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.5 million.

The bank, based in Hampton, Virginia, said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $13.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.4 million, topping Street forecasts.

Old Point Financial shares have dropped 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPOF

