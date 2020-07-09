Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Record low US mortgage rates for the third consecutive week

July 9, 2020 11:28 am
 
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rates on 30-year mortgages have fallen to record lows for the third consecutive week as inflation remains muted in a weakened economy, even in the face of persistent demand from homebuyers

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 3.03%, down from 3.07% last week and 3.13% two weeks prior. These were the lowest levels since Freddie Mac began tracking averages in 1971. The rate averaged 3.75% a year ago.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also dropped to 2.51%, from 2.56%, last week. That average is down from 3.22% a year ago.

Rates are making homes more affordable as potential buyers, who had been shut in, appear to be returning to the market. Pending home sales jumped a record 44.3% in May as a comeback appears to be building in the sector, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Advertisement

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Norfolk Naval Shipyard uses misting disinfectant to protect employees