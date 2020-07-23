Sandy Spring Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

OLNEY, Md. (AP) _ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $14.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Olney, Maryland-based bank said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $137.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $124.4 million, topping Street forecasts.

Sandy Spring Bancorp shares have dropped 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 34% in the last 12 months.

