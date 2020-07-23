Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Sandy Spring Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 23, 2020 7:12 am
 
< a min read
      

OLNEY, Md. (AP) _ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $14.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Olney, Maryland-based bank said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $137.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $124.4 million, topping Street forecasts.

Sandy Spring Bancorp shares have dropped 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 34% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SASR

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army, Air Force meet numbers for basic trainees despite COVID-19