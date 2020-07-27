Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Southern National Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 27, 2020 4:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $4.7 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 19 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $37.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $30.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Southern National Bancorp shares have decreased 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.47, a decline of 45% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SONA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SONA

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz authorized to administer COVID-19 convalescent plasma