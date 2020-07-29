Listen Live Sports

Strategic Education: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 29, 2020 6:50 am
 
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $34.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.06 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $255.8 million in the period.

Strategic Education shares have risen 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA

The Associated Press

