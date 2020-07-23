Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Study: Gender inequality increases in media during pandemic

July 23, 2020 4:00 am
 
1 min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — Gender inequalities in newsrooms have increased during the coronavirus pandemic according to a survey published Thursday by the International Federation of Journalists.

According to the survey of 558 journalists in 52 countries, the COVID-19 crisis had a negative impact on women’s salaries as well as on their work responsibilities, career advancement and private life.

As a result, three quarters of the respondents saw their stress level increase while half of the women quizzed acknowledged that their health has been affected, mainly by sleeping problems.

“Media and unions must do much more to tackle gender inequalities and take into account the conciliation of work and private life in these turbulent times,” said Maria Angeles Samperio, the IFJ Gender Council Chair. “It is time to set up proper teleworking policies, ensure support is provided to women as family carers and provide decent work and equal pay.”

Advertisement

The Brussels-based IFJ urged media organizations and trade unions across the globe to make gender equality their priority and improve women’s working conditions.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

“Such support includes providing data on women in the profession, mainstreaming gender in all activities, offering training, putting women in leading roles in unions’ own structures, setting up women committees and gender policies and negotiating better deals for women with media managers,” IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said. “It is urgent to change the narrative for a strong gender new normal.”

The IFJ published a study earlier this year that showed deteriorated working conditions of news reporters of both sexes, amid job losses and attacks on media freedom during the pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Media News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army, Air Force meet numbers for basic trainees despite COVID-19