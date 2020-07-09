Listen Live Sports

Sur La Table closing stores, seeking bankruptcy protection

July 9, 2020 2:24 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Cookware and kitchen chain Sur La Table is closing more than 50 of its 121 stores as it seeks bankruptcy protection, the latest retail casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The privately held Seattle-based company said that has agreed to sell the remaining stores to affiliates of Fortress Investment Group following the bankruptcy procedure and store closures. The post-sale company will also include its in-person and online cooking classes, and its e-commerce business.

“This sale process will result in a revitalized Sur La Table, positioned to thrive in a post COVID-19 retail environment,” said CEO Jason Goldberger.

Sur La Table’s website says its stores have reopened under local and federal guidelines related to COVID-19.

Sur La Table had its start in Seattle’s Pike Place Market in 1972.

