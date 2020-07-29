Listen Live Sports

T. Rowe: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 29, 2020 7:59 am
 
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) _ T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $603 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $2.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.29 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

T. Rowe shares have risen nearly 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROW

