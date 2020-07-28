Listen Live Sports

Tenable: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 28, 2020
 
COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $107.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 3 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $108 million to $110 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Tenable expects full-year revenue in the range of $428 million to $433 million.

Tenable shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $30.37, dropping slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TENB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TENB

