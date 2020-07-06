Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

This Week: Job openings, consumer credit, Walgreens earns

July 6, 2020 1:10 am
 
1 min read
      

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

SCARCE JOBS

Employers have been putting up fewer help wanted signs as the pandemic has kept many businesses closed.

The number of available U.S. jobs fell in April to 5.1 million, down from 6 million in March. It was the second monthly decline in a row. Economists project that job openings fell again in May to 4.9 million. The Labor Department issues its latest monthly data on job openings Tuesday.

Advertisement

JOLTS job openings, in millions, by month:

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

Dec. 6.6

Jan. 7.0

Feb. 7.0

March 6.0

April 5.1

May (est.) 4.9

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Source: FactSet

JUST CHARGE IT

The Federal Reserve delivers its May snapshot of U.S. consumer borrowing Wednesday.

The tally, which excludes mortgages and other loans secured by real estate, is expected to show consumer borrowing increased by $2.5 billion in May. Consumer borrowing sank by nearly 20% to $68.8 billion in April as many Americans fretted about the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and cut back on their use of credit.

Consumer borrowing, monthly change, seasonally adjusted, billions of dollars:

Dec. 21.3

Jan. 8.5

Feb. 19.5

March -6.8

April -68.8

May (est.) 2.5

Source: FactSet

EYE ON WALGREENS

Wall Street expects a downbeat quarterly report card from Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Analysts predict the pharmacy chain will report Thursday that its earnings and revenue declined in the March-May quarter from a year earlier. Walgreens’ earnings also fell in its previous two quarters. In April, the company warned investors that it wasn’t able to accurately assess the virus pandemic’s impact on its finances.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders testify about important role amid cultural shift