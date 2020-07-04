Turkey: Fireworks factory employees detained after explosion

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says three people have been detained in connection to a massive explosion at a fireworks factory that left at least four people dead.

Anadolu news agency reported Saturday that a manager and two supervisors were detained following Friday’s explosion in northwestern Sakarya province.

Three workers are still missing, and rescue teams continued their search in a forest and fields near the factory. The cause of the blast, which injured some 114 people, was under investigation.

Television footage on Friday showed a large, mushroom-shaped cloud of smoke rising from the factory amid sounds of explosions. The provincial governor said there were 110 tons of explosives and fireworks in the production facility.

Advertisement

Turkish media reported previous explosions at the same factory, which is not located close to residential areas.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.