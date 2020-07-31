Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Under Armour: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 31, 2020 7:16 am
 
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Friday reported a loss of $182.9 million in its second quarter.

The Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $707.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $542 million.

Advertisement

Under Armour shares have dropped 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 52% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn how agency operations remained resilient in the face of one of the government’s biggest challenges in a long time in this exclusive ebook.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

World War II veteran turns 101 next week