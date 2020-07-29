Listen Live Sports

United Therapeutics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 29, 2020 6:09 am
 
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $107.1 million.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.41 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $362 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $340.8 million.

United Therapeutics shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 45% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTHR

