Asian shares fall

UNDATED (AP) — Asian shares have been lower today, amid worsening China-U.S. friction, worries over aid to Americans and U.S. businesses and a stumble on Wall Street.

Shares fell in Hong Kong, Sydney and Shanghai on Friday. Tokyo’s markets were closed for a national holiday.

As anticipated, China ordered the U.S. consulate in the western city of Chengdu closed in retaliation for the U.S. decision to order the shutdown of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

Thursday’s 1.2% drop in the S&P 500 was partly in reaction to a report showing that layoffs are picking up across the U.S., along with coronavirus counts.

TWITTER EARNS

A world in isolation, a surge of new users for Twitter

LONDON (AP) — The global pandemic is forcing a pullback by advertisers on Twitter, but it’s also led to an unprecedented surge of users. The company says average daily user growth spiked 34% in the second quarter. It’s the largest jump in users ever recorded by the company.

Shares of Twitter surged 4%. But the company took a huge tax hit to earnings, posting a net loss of $1.2 billion, or $1.56 per share, in the April-June period, compared with profit of $1.1 billion, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell by about a fifth to $683 million, far short of the $702 million Wall Street had expected, according to a survey of analysts by FactSet.

Twitter’s advertising business was hit harder than its larger rivals Google and Facebook, and analysts had expected the bleeding to continue in the second quarter.

CEO Jack Dorsey said in an earnings call that he felt terrible about a high-profile hacking incident last week.

AT&T EARNS

Coronavirus impact saps AT&T in 2Q; hit to WarnerMedia

UNDATED (AP) — AT&T says the coronavirus sapped $2.8 billion from its revenue due to the lack of live sports and movie delays.

Its satellite TV business, DirecTV, also continued to bleed customers, while the wireless division, AT&T’s biggest by sales, was relatively steady.

The new streaming service HBO Max had 4.1 million customers activate the app; although some already paid for HBO and are not new customers.

Overall during the April-June quarter, revenue fell 9%, while net income dropped 65% in the first quarter. AT&T’s CEO says economic challenges related to the pandemic will continue.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BLOCKBUSTERS IN WAIT

Movie theaters implore studios: Release the blockbusters

NEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood has now gone more than four months without a major theatrical release. While some films have found new streaming homes, the biggest upcoming ones — “Tenet,” “Mulan,” “A Quiet Place Part II” — remain idled like jumbo jets on the tarmac.

The leading chains are still shuttered. Recent coronavirus spikes have forced release dates to shuffle and chains to postpone reopening to August.

Now, movie houses are saying that despite far from ideal circumstances, it’s time for new movies. Four months of near zero revenue has brought the $50 billion annual business to its knees.

“Mulan” and “Quiet Place 2” opted to delay their openings again on Thursday.

RARE WILDFLOWER-NEVADA LITHIUM MINE

US mulls endangered status for Nevada plant in mine fight

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says there’s enough scientific evidence that two rare plants in Nevada’s desert could go extinct to warrant a year-long review of whether to list them as endangered species. It includes one at the center of a fight over a proposed lithium mine 200 miles southeast of Reno.

One plant, Tiehm’s buckwheat, is found on just 10 acres of west-central Nevada and believed to exist nowhere else in the world.

The Fish and Wildlife Service also agreed the Las Vegas bearpoppy is threatened by habitat loss in southern Nevada due to urban sprawl and mining, as well as killer bees.

WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT FRAUD

California men charged with $10M worldwide fraud scheme

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Three California men have been charged with running a phony securities scheme that defrauded investors around the world out of more than $10 million.

The state attorney general’s office says the men lured victims by promising incredible investment returns, but they spent the money mainly on themselves.

The scheme allegedly bilked more than 70 victims in the U.S., Canada, Germany, England and Italy.

Authorities say Christopher Mancuso and Joseph Tufo were arrested Thursday in Orange County and Contra Costa County while John Black is a fugitive whose last known whereabouts were in Sacramento County.

FRAUD CONVICTION-SENTENCING

Man guilty of giving escort employer credit card sentenced

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois man who claims his 2012 divorce prompted him to go on a multi-million-dollar spending binge has been sentenced to prison.

Scott Kennedy was sentenced yesterday to 25 months.

He admitted to a spending spree that included alcohol, prostitutes and giving a woman his corporate credit card, which was used to finance an opulent lifestyle and rack up millions of dollars in debt.

The 46-year-old Kennedy pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2018. His sentencing was deferred to allow him to testify against Crystal Lundberg who, with Kennedy, racked up $5.79 million on an account belonging to French drug device maker Nemera, which employed Kennedy.

Lundberg was sentenced in December to more than four years in prison after her wire fraud conviction.

