Urban One: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 30, 2020 7:59 am
 
LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ Urban One Inc. (UONE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.4 million.

The Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $76 million in the period.

Urban One shares have increased sixfold since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased sixfold in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UONE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UONE

