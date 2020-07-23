Listen Live Sports

VeriSign: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 23, 2020
 
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $152.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.32.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $314.4 million in the period.

VeriSign shares have climbed almost 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $205.46, a decrease of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSN

