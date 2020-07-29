Listen Live Sports

VSE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 29, 2020 5:43 pm
 
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) _ VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $22.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $168.7 million in the period.

VSE shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.04, a rise of nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSEC

