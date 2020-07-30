Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

W.R. Grace: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 30, 2020 6:07 am
 
< a min read
      

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $7.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The chemical and materials manufacturing company posted revenue of $418.7 million in the period.

Advertisement

W.R. Grace shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year.

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRA

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
7|30 Successful Debriefings
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Training exercise refines Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations